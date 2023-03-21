Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.