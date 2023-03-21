Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 75 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

AbbVie stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

