Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.