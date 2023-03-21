Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,980 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 5,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Target by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.4 %

TGT stock opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.