Lam Group Inc. Invests $112,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average is $254.84.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

