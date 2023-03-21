Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,006 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

