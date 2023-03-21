RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 138,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

