Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

