Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.56.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

