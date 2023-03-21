Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,187 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

