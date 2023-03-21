Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.65 and its 200 day moving average is $333.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.