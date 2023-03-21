Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 31,152 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

