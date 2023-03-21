Lam Group Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $234.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

