Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $22.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 492.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.