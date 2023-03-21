Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cowen cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $489.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.17 and its 200-day moving average is $491.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

