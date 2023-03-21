SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 270.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

