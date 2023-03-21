Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

