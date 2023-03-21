Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 853 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

