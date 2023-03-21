Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

