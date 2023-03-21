Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

