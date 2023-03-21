Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $816.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $821.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $798.22.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

