Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.86. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.