Mutual Advisors LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

