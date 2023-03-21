Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

