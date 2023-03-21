FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

