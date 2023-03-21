Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in AbbVie by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

