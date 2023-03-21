Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

