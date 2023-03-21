Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $55,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

