Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

