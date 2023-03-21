Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

