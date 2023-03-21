The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 195,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Home Depot by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.