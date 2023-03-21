Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

NYSE:APD opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

