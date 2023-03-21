Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

