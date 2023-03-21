Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 73 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 212,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 168,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Visa by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

