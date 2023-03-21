Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 195,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.68.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.