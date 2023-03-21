Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.13 and a 200-day moving average of $303.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

