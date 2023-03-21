Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.13 and its 200 day moving average is $303.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

