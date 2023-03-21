Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.13 and its 200 day moving average is $303.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

