Lam Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

