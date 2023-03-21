O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $816.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

