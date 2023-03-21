Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 503 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.17.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

