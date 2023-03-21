Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 334.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

