Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 655,818 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $178.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

