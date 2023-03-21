The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 7th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

PG stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $342.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

