RVW Wealth LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

