Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.