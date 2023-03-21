Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

