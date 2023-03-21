YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

