MBL Wealth LLC Has $918,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

