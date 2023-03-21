Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

